Company manager loses RM703,000 to investment scam

KUANTAN: A company manager lost RM703,000 to a non-existent investment via a WhatsApp application that promised lucrative profits.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the victim, a 47-year-old woman, had downloaded an investment application known as Quantedge Capital Co. Limited (Qc Secure) last July via a link provided by the suspect.

“The victim made investments in stages in seven transactions to four different bank accounts and was informed of the profits made. However, she claimed that she was not allowed to make any withdrawals, “ he said in a statement today.

He said the woman claimed that the money she used to invest included from her savings, her husband’s money and a loan from her employer.

The victim realised she had been scammed and lodged a police report after being asked to increase her investment capital,” he said and advised the public not to be easily fooled by online investment offers that promised lucrative profits.