WELL-KNOWN comedian Ronny Chieng recently announced on the American television programme The Daily Show that he has been officially granted US citizenship.

In a segment of the talk show on Sunday (April 6), Chieng was attempting to answer a question from the audience when Hollywood actor Bill Murray suddenly walked up to him and gave him a congratulatory handshake after hearing about his citizenship status.

The Ghostbusters star then patted the Johor Bahru native on the back and gave him an enthusiastic salute before exiting the stage.

Chieng had interviewed the comedian before the heartwarming moment.

“It is a crazy experience to become a US citizen on the day you’re supposed to interview Bill Murray,” Chieng said in the viral YouTube clip.

He also mentioned his process of becoming a US citizen, having to answer several naturalisation questions.

While the US allows dual nationality, Malaysia’s citizenship law does not, according to Article 24 of the Federal Constitution of Malaysia 1957.

Article 24 states that any Malaysian who wishes to apply for citizenship in another country would be deprived of their Malaysian citizenship.