Company owner fined RM60,000 for false financial statements

KUALA LUMPUR: A business consultancy and management company owner received a RM60,000 fine from the Sessions Court after admitting guilt to falsifying financial statement reports for three construction companies six years ago.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin imposed the penalty on 43-year-old Chong Sook Mei, stipulating a nine-month jail term if the fine remained unpaid.

The accused promptly settled the financial penalty.

She faced charges for fabricating information within the ‘Independent Auditors’ Report’ found on page 10 of the Financial Statement Reports for the periods ending August 31, 2018, and December 31, 2018.

This violation occurred under Section 593(b) of the Companies Act 2016 at the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) on October 3 and November 5, 2019.

SSM Prosecuting Officer Nurul Nabila Azmi managed the prosecution while Chong’s defence was handled by lawyers Gabriel Susayan and Faiz Taqiuddin Rusdi. – Bernama