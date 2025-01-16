PETALING JAYA: The company supplying the ham and cheese sandwiches for KK Mart recently embroiled in controversy over its halal legitimacy have claimed that their ingredients are halal-certified.

Shake and Bake Cafe Sdn Bhd shared a copy of the certificate from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) for the products registered under “Chicken Sandwich/ Ayam Sandwic” and Emborg burgers slices coloured” for halal approval from Austria, Malaysiakini reported.

Other than obtaining the certification for the ingredients, the company did not comment further on Jakim confirming that their last product used an unrecognised halal logo.

There are 88 foreign halal certification bodies recognised by JAKIM as of 2024 and Islamic Information and Documentation Center based in Austria is said to be one of the bodies.

The copy of the halal certificate was issued by JAKIM on April 16, 2023 and is reportedly valid until April 15, 2025.

The halal certificate was issued to the company, Lucky Food Processing Sdn Bhd, which reportedly supplies the sandwich ingredients.

“The ingredients used in the sandwich prepared by Shake and Bake are bread, cheese and chicken meat slices.

“Chicken meat slices used in the sandwich have a valid halal certificate from JAKIM,” the company said in a statement.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) previously opened an investigation paper on a sandwich-making factory in Petaling Jaya, Selangor under suspicion of misusing the halal logo.

KPDN said on Wednesday (Jan 15) that the halal certification and logo cannot be traded, loaned, transferred, forged, misused, or altered in any way.

Last Saturday, Universiti Malaya ordered the immediate closure of two KK Mart convenience stores on campus grounds following the sale of products with questionable halal status.

Since then, KK Mart has lodged a police report and instructed its legal team to issue a letter of demand to the company.

Meanwhile, Shake and Bake have since pledged their full cooperation with KPDN and JAKIM in their probe.