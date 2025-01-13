‘Ham and cheese’ sandwich does not have halal cert - Jakim

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) has confirmed that the ‘ham and cheese’ sandwich sold at two Universiti Malaya (UM) stores do not possess the Malaysia Halal Certification (SPHM).

In a statement, Jakim’s Halal Management Division also confirmed that the company which makes the snack is not a SPHM certificate holder. The agency discovered this during a field investigation with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

“Therefore, the company’s act of printing the Malaysian halal logo on the product label is an offense under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 [Act 730], specifically the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011.

“Legal action has been taken by KPDN.”

The operation was following numerous inquiries on social media regarding the ‘ham and cheese sandwich’ product, which raised doubts about its halal status.

Earlier it was reported that UM immediately closed two 24-hour convenience stores following claims about sandwich packs that are suspected of not being halal.

UM also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all products sold on campus come from suppliers who comply with laws, standards, regulations, and procedures.

