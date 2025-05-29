SEREMBAN: A company and two of its directors were charged in the Sessions Court here today with illegal disposal of scheduled waste in Port Dickson last year.

Nature Energy Products Sdn Bhd and its two directors, S. Sivanathiran, 62, and Chan Kwai Soon, 47, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam.

They were charged with breaching the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Waste) Regulations 2005 by disposing of scheduled waste, namely non-halogenated organic solvent waste, without first obtaining approval from the Director General.

The offence was allegedly committed at Lot 11224, Mukim Jimah, Port Dickson at 4.30 pm on Oct 14, 2024.

The charge, under Section 34B(1)(a), Environmental Quality Act 1974, is punishable under Section 34B (4) of the same law, which provides imprisonment of five years and a fine of up to RM10 million upon conviction.

The court allowed them bail of RM9,000 with one surety each and also ordered them to report to the Negeri Sembilan Department of Environment (DOE) every month, as well as not to intimidate witnesses either in person or through a third party.

The court also set July 3 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor JAS Nurliyana R. Azmi, from DOE, appeared for the prosecution, while Sivanathiran, who is a former Negeri Sembilan (DOE) deputy director, and Chan, were represented by lawyers Haresh Mahadevan dan Ramzani Idris.