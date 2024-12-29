KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) expects heavy rain to persist across Terengganu until tomorrow.

In an alert issued at 12.30 pm today, MetMalaysia forecast similar weather conditions in Kuantan, Pahang, as well as Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang, Pasir Puteh, and Kuala Krai in Kelantan.

The alert level continuous rain advisory has also been issued for parts of Kelantan, including Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok, and Gua Musang, until tomorrow.

Other areas covered by the advisory are Jerantut, Maran, Pekan, and Rompin in Pahang, as well as Mersing in Johor.

In Sabah, the same advisory applies to the Interior (Tambunan), West Coast, Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan), and Kudat regions.