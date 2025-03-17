KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan and eastern peninsula are likely to experience continuous rain until March 23, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Its director-general, Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip, said the latest weather forecast models indicate that the ongoing monsoon surge is expected to persist until then, potentially bringing rain, strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea.

“Therefore, MetMalaysia has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Sarawak from March 18 to 20, as well as a strong winds and rough seas warning for the South China Sea from March 18 to 21,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hisham advised the public to visit MetMalaysia’s website at www.met.gov.my, follow its social media accounts and download the myCuaca app for accurate and timely information.