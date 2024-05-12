Continuous rain warning for seven states until Dec 11

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for seven states effective until Dec 11.

Continuous rain is expected to persist in Perlis, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah, covering districts including Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik, and Baling, with Perak’s Hulu Perak district set to experience similar conditions starting Dec 8.

In Pahang, Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin are also expected to face continuous rainfall, while Johor’s Mersing and Kota Tinggi districts will be affected from Dec 9.

The public is urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions to prepare for any potential impacts of the ongoing weather conditions.