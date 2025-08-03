KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning for the East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia, especially in Kelantan and Terengganu, until Wednesday (March 12).

Its director-general, Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip, in a statement today, said that an analysis of the latest weather forecast indicated the presence of easterly winds, which are expected to persist until Wednesday.

“This situation has the potential to cause continuous rain on the East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia, especially in Kelantan and Terengganu,” he said.

He said MetMalaysia has also issued a strong wind and rough sea warning for the waters of the South China Sea until March 11.

The public is advised to always refer to the website www.met.gov.my and MetMalaysia’s official social media as well as download the myCuaca application for the latest and most accurate information.