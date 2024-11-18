Contractor loses RM260,000 to investment scam on WhatsApp

CHUKAI: A contractor lost RM260,000 to a non-existent investment scheme orchestrated via WhatsApp.

Kemaman District Police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the 39-year-old male victim was contacted on Nov 6 by an unknown individual who offered an investment scheme promising lucrative returns.

He said the victim, who was excited by the offer, agreed to make an initial investment and initially received the promised returns.

“At first, the victim successfully earned the promised profits, which made him more confident and willing to make further investments.

“Between Nov 10 and Nov 15, the victim made 11 transactions to four different accounts as instructed by the syndicate,“ he said when contacted today.

Hanyan said the victim grew suspicious of the scheme when he stopped receiving returns from the investment.

He added that the victim subsequently lodged a police report at the Kemaman District Police Headquarters yesterday afternoon, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.