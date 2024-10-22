Cooperative board member on remand for power abuse

IPOH: A special project officer who is also a board member of a cooperative is on remand for five days from today for alleged power abuse involving investment funds amounting to RM3.2 million.

The remand order against the man, in his 40s, was issued by Magistrate Siti Hanum Mohmad Sah at the Magistrate Court here.

According to a MACC source, the suspect was arrested at the Perak MACC Office here at about 2.25 pm yesterday.

He was alleged to have used his position as a board member of a cooperative by ordering investment funds worth RM700,000 and RM2.5 million from the cooperative to be transferred to the accounts of companies owned by his younger sibling brother and wife, respectively, without any projects being carried out.

Both cases were investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.