SEREMBAN: Police have arrested nine local men suspected of robbing a group of vegetable farm workers using machetes and posing as enforcement officers last night.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the suspects, all in their 20s, were arrested at 5.30 am today at the scene in Mantin, Nilai, following a report from the farm owner at 12.10 am.

“The suspects are accused of trespassing on the farm and robbing six workers, causing injuries to the victims. Police seized two machetes and a cane from them,“ he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Malik said five motorcycles and seven mobile phones were also confiscated.

The suspects are placed under a seven-day remand to assist in the investigation under Sections 394, 170, 427 and 447 of the Penal Code.