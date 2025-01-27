BUTTERWORTH: Police seized 10 motorcycles and arrested a man suspected of riding recklessly during a joint operation against illegal motorcycle racers on the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) police chief ACP Anuar Abd Rahman said that during the operation, which took place from 6.45 pm to 9 pm, they issued 111 summonses for various traffic offences.

“During the operation, we cordoned off all entry and exit routes in the area, including the Penang Port exit and both directions of BORR, before detaining 90 motorcycles and 132 individuals at the scene.

“Most motorcyclists acted aggressively to escape detention. Police used reasonable measures to detain those who acted aggressively,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that all motorcycles were taken to the SPU Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT). Following this, 10 motorcycles were seized and a 21-year-old man was arrested under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous riding.

Anuar said 60 officers and personnel from the SPU BSPT, the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division, the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division and the Criminal Investigation Division of the SPU District Police Headquarters were involved in the operation.

A 40-second video that went viral recently showed groups of motorcyclists attempting to escape a police operation by riding against the flow of traffic, with some even lifting their motorcycles over road dividers to avoid capture.