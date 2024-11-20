Cops seek assistance to locate woman missing since Nov 15

SHAH ALAM: Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 42-year-old takaful agency owner who has been reported missing since leaving for work on Friday (Nov 15).

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police received a report regarding the disappearance of Junaida Abdul Rahim from her older sister at 12.58 am yesterday.

He said Junaida is believed to have left her rented house in Section 17 here around 11 am on Friday, driving a Mitsubishi Triton, presumably on her way to work in Subang Jaya.

He said the victim’s car was found abandoned by the roadside along Jalan Ampang, near here, but Junaida, who is single, 150 cm tall, with fair skin and wearing a headscarf, has been unreachable since that day.

He said police also received reports of her disappearance from her colleagues and housemate.

“Preliminary investigations found no disputes between the victim and her housemate, and the case has been classified as a missing person investigation,“ he said.

He urged anyone with information regarding the missing person to go to the nearest police station or contact Investigating Officer Insp Mohd Shahrul Bakhri at 012-2630512 to assist with the investigation.