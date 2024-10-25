Cops tracking down man to attend court case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down a man required to appear at the Magistrate’s Court 9, Kuala Lumpur Court Complex for the trial of a case investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood in a statement today said the man in question, Syed Mohammad Faris Ismadi Md Akhir, 33, has his last known address at No 375, Block 16 Felda Keratong 9, Muadzam Shah, Pahang.

“The public with any information on the matter can contact Inspector Nik Nuhairi Syazwan Nik Ab Rahman at 011-17824934; the narcotics crime investigation division, Brickfields district police headquarters (03-22979222 ext 9223); Kuala Lumpur police hotline (03-21159999); or the nearest police station,“ he said.