PETALING JAYA: A body, stuffed into a luggage bag was discovered near a drain at Taman Cheras Perdana.
The New Straits Times reported that nearby residents were suspicious of the luggage bag as a foul stench emanated from it.
Furthermore, flies and maggots were seen around the blue luggage bag’s zip area that was also tied and locked with a red strap.
Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the discovery of the bag and said that the Kajang police would release more details regarding the incident in a press statement later.
