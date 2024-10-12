PETALING JAYA: A body, stuffed into a luggage bag was discovered near a drain at Taman Cheras Perdana.

The New Straits Times reported that nearby residents were suspicious of the luggage bag as a foul stench emanated from it.

Furthermore, flies and maggots were seen around the blue luggage bag’s zip area that was also tied and locked with a red strap.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the discovery of the bag and said that the Kajang police would release more details regarding the incident in a press statement later.

