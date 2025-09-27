Cosway going all out to woo younger, digital-first consumers

KUALA LUMPUR: Cosway (M) Sdn Bhd has unveiled its “Cosway Reimagined” initiative, pledging to refresh its brand and business model to capture younger, digital-first consumers.

The company, which is part of Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BCorp), said the move comes as direct selling faces mounting competition from e-commerce platforms and social media marketplaces.

BCorp non-independent non-executive chairman Her Highness Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim, who officiated at the launch at LaLaport BBCC yesterday, said the initiative underscored Cosway’s commitment to evolving while maintaining its long-standing role in Malaysia’s retail sector.

“Since 1979, Cosway has pioneered direct selling in Malaysia, empowering people with opportunities and trusted products as well as creating a legacy of quality, accessibility and innovation.

“Today, Cosway is not only refreshing its brand but also positioning itself ahead of the curve, connecting with younger, digital-first consumers while staying true to the values that have earned its trust for over four decades.”

She said the new direction, which includes the launch of lifestyle brand Cosyoung, showed how the company is responding to changing consumer expectations without losing sight of its roots.

BCorp executive director and Cosway CEO Chryseis Tan pledged to drive transformation to ensure sustained growth.

She said Cosway is a brand which has been trusted for 46 years, built on strong foundations and ready to be reimagined for the future.

“With fresh energy and a commitment to stay ahead of today’s marketing trends, we will spearhead a bold transformation.”

Tan said Cosyoung was designed for today’s generation of beauty and wellness shoppers while Cosway’s Mobile Point of Sales digital business model would enable entrepreneurs to expand beyond traditional sales channels.

The event also featured recognition ceremonies for top-performing entrepreneurs and partnership signings with LocknLock, Zeropice, Kolmar BNH, Ildong Bioscience and Davos Life.

The two-day programme continues until today, with product demonstrations, fitness sessions and wellness workshops.