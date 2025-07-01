Couple charged with trafficking over 14 kg of drugs

JOHOR BAHRU: A couple was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today for trafficking and possessing various types of drugs on Dec 28 last year.

Cheng Ee Fei, 32, and Chan Pei Een, 34, nodded in understanding after the charges were read out before Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the drug trafficking charge, both were jointly accused of trafficking an estimated 14.42 kg of MDMA (ecstasy) in a black Toyota Vios by the roadside at Jalan Persiaran Mutiara Mas, near Skudai at around 12.30 am on Dec 28.

The charge under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or life imprisonment, and a maximum of 15 strokes of the cane.

The couple was also slapped with two other charges of possessing 24.58 gm of ketamine and 2.75 gm of methamphetamine on the same date at the same time and place.

For that, they were charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000, or a maximum imprisonment of five years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Aishah Latif acted for the prosecution while the two accused were not represented.

The court set March 7 for the remention.

Last Wednesday, Johor Police Chief CP M Kumar was reported as saying that a couple was arrested after the police discovered drugs worth RM2.41 million in their Toyota Vios during a special operation at Mutiara Rini at 12.30 am last Saturday.

The couple was believed to have been involved in drug trafficking since October last year.