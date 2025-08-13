Couple hired by loan shark arrested for deadly Segamat house fire

JOHOR BAHRU: A couple allegedly hired by a Singapore-based loan shark has been arrested for a deadly house fire in Kampung Bukit Siput, Segamat.

The fire on July 25 claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman and damaged five houses.

Johor police chief Commissioner Ab Rahaman Arsad confirmed the arrests of the suspects, aged 21 and 19.

The couple was detained in Subang Jaya, Selangor, a week after the incident.

Investigations revealed the suspects were hired by a loan shark syndicate to intimidate a borrower.

The suspects reportedly received RM1,000 for each job and had been active in Johor and Selangor since July.

The elderly victim was alone during the incident and had not received any prior threats.

Police believe the loan in question was taken by a family member of the deceased.

Four investigation papers have been referred to the Johor State Legal Advisor’s office.

The male suspect faces nine charges, including causing death without intent and arson.

He will be charged at the Segamat Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

His girlfriend was released on bail and will serve as a prosecution witness.

The case highlights the dangers of loan shark-related violence in the region. - Bernama