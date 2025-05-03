PARIT BUNTAR: Baharudin Ahmad and his wife, who were killed in a road crash on Jalan Pantai, Batu 9, Batu Piandang, this morning, had planned to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Kuala Lumpur, a family member shared.

According to Abdul Halim Ahmad, 51, his brother had been eagerly anticipating this year’s Aidilfitri celebration at his daughter’s home in Kuala Lumpur.

“They had just returned from umrah and shared their plans during a recent family gathering. He told us that his daughter couldn’t take any more leave, so they decided to travel there instead. But Allah had other plans,” he said when met at the Forensic Unit of Parit Buntar Hospital today.

Abdul Halim described his late brother as a warm and responsible person who always cared for his family and those around him.

Baharudin, 59, and his 66-year-old wife tragically lost their lives when the Perodua Kelisa he was driving collided head-on with a Honda City coming from the opposite direction.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the couple’s 13-year-old son was injured in the crash.