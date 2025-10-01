Global Sumud Flotilla reports increased drone activity near Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: The Global Sumud Flotilla mission vessels are on full alert following reports of increased drone activity over their sailing area.

Sumud Nusantara stated in a social media post that the situation reflects the mounting challenges faced by participants of the humanitarian mission.

The flotilla vessels have entered a high-risk zone where previous flotillas were either intercepted or attacked.

Several early reports also indicate the possibility of different scenarios unfolding in the coming hours.

GSF announced in an Instagram post that its vessels are now less than 145 nautical miles from Gaza.

The organisation declared they remain vigilant as they sail closer to Gaza in the area where previous flotillas were intercepted and attacked.

They urged supporters to keep their eyes on the mission and on Gaza as they sail on undeterred by Israeli threats and tactics of intimidation.

The Global Sumud Flotilla voyage across the Mediterranean Sea carries food supplies, medicines and a message of peace.

The mission urges an end to war and famine while demanding the opening of a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

A total of 34 Malaysians are among activists from 45 countries sailing to Gaza to break the blockade on the enclave.

These activists remain steadfast despite facing obstacles and threats including drone attacks. – Bernama