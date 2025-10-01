US allows South Korean workers at investment sites under temporary visas

SEOUL: The United States has agreed to permit South Korean workers to install and service equipment at American investment sites using existing temporary visas.

South Korea’s foreign ministry announced this development following a working group meeting addressing visa access concerns.

American officials reaffirmed their commitment to advancing trade and investment partnerships with South Korea.

The US delegation clarified that South Korean workers can perform installation, maintenance, and repair work for equipment supporting South Korean business investments in America.

A dedicated visa section for South Korean businesses will be established at the US embassy in Seoul.

US immigration authorities will also create a new communication channel with South Korean missions to improve visa coordination.

This working group formed after a significant immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor battery facility under construction in Georgia.

Hundreds of South Korean workers faced arrest during the September raid, shocking both the government and public in South Korea.

The incident exposed challenges South Korean specialised workers face in obtaining appropriate US visa classifications for investment site work.

US officials acknowledged practical legislative constraints prevent fundamental changes to visa systems accommodating Seoul’s demands.

South Korea has long advocated for legislation creating or expanding visa categories for skilled nationals visiting the United States.

Congressional progress remains difficult because visas connect to immigration, a highly sensitive topic in America.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau emphasised the critical role skilled South Korean workers play for companies investing in the US.

The State Department separately confirmed America’s commitment to encouraging investment from South Korea, a leading foreign investor.

The working group will continue holding additional meetings to address these ongoing visa and investment matters. – Reuters