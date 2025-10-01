Paul Yong begins eight year sentence after final rape appeal fails

PUTRAJAYA: Former Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong has begun serving his eight year prison sentence at Kajang Prison following the Federal Court’s dismissal of his final appeal against his rape conviction.

A three member bench led by Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh unanimously rejected Yong’s appeal against his conviction for raping his maid six years ago.

Justice Wan Ahmad Farid stated that the conviction was safe and the majority decision from the Court of Appeal was appropriate.

Federal Court judges Datuk Nordin Hassan and Datuk Hanipah Farikullah joined Justice Wan Ahmad Farid in dismissing the appeal.

Yong had appealed against the Court of Appeal ruling that upheld the High Court’s original conviction for raping his 23 year old Indonesian maid.

The High Court initially sentenced Yong to thirteen years imprisonment and two strokes of the cane in July 2022.

The Court of Appeal later reduced the prison sentence to eight years while maintaining the two strokes of the cane in March 2024.

– Bernama