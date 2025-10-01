Philippines earthquake death toll rises to 69, hospital overwhelmed

MANILA: The death toll from a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the central Philippines has risen to 69, according to a disaster official on Wednesday.

More than 150 people were injured in the shallow quake that hit off the coast just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

In Bogo city in northern Cebu province near the epicentre, the hospital has been overwhelmed by the influx of casualties.

Civil Defense official Raffy Alejandro confirmed the hospital’s struggle to cope with the high number of patients.

The death toll of 69 was based on data from the Cebu provincial disaster office and remains subject to validation.

Information officer Jane Abapo from the regional Civil Defense office provided the updated casualty figures.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr assured survivors of swift assistance and expressed condolences to those who lost loved ones.

Cabinet secretaries are on the ground directing relief operations for the affected communities.

Cebu, home to 3.4 million people and one of the Philippines’ most popular tourist destinations, sustained significant damage.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the country’s second busiest gateway, remained operational despite the earthquake.

San Remigio town was placed under a state of calamity to facilitate response and relief efforts.

Vice Mayor Alfie Reynes appealed for food and water for evacuees and heavy equipment for search and rescue operations.

Heavy rain and power outages are complicating rescue efforts in northern areas where water supply lines were damaged.

Resident Archel Coraza from Pilar town described waking his family as their house shook violently during the quake.

Coraza reported seeing seawater recede after the tremor near his shoreline home.

Local media showed videos of people rushing from homes and buildings collapsing during the earthquake.

A more than 100-year-old church was among the structures that collapsed in the powerful quake.

Some of the deceased were playing basketball in a San Remigio sports complex when it partially collapsed.

Earthquake monitoring agencies recorded the quake’s depth at around 10 kilometres with multiple aftershocks.

The strongest aftershock measured magnitude 6.0 but no tsunami threat was issued following the main quake.

The Philippines lies in the Pacific Ring of Fire where earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.

The country experienced two major earthquakes in January with no casualties reported.

A 6.7 magnitude offshore earthquake killed eight people in the Philippines in 2023. – Reuters