Minerals and Geoscience Department advances rare earth elements research

IPOH: The Minerals and Geoscience Department’s Mineral Research Centre is spearheading efforts to create sustainable extraction and waste treatment technologies for rare earth elements from local sources.

Datuk Mas Rizal Mohd Hilmi, Deputy Secretary-General (Natural Resources) at the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry, confirmed the project titled ‘Development of Waste Treatment Technology from Non-Radioactive REE Processing Plants’ started last year and will conclude in 2026.

He explained that the project concentrates on developing environmentally friendly waste treatment methods for rare earth element processing.

Mas Rizal added that researchers are exploring extraction techniques including in-situ leaching and solvent-based recovery from secondary sources such as metal mine effluents.

He delivered these remarks during his keynote address at the 11th Mineral Symposium (Simpomin 2025) held in Ipoh today.

JMG Director-General Datuk Zamri Ramli also attended the symposium.

Mas Rizal emphasised NRES’s dedication to research and development and innovation across multiple mineral sectors.

He highlighted ongoing work in mineral processing, product development, mine waste management and renewable energy integration within mining operations.

The ministry is implementing digital systems, online monitoring and advanced technologies including artificial intelligence and geographic information systems for mineral resource mapping.

Mas Rizal stressed the critical need to develop skilled professionals with technical expertise, integrity and visionary capabilities.

These professionals will support continuing research and training initiatives in mineralogy throughout Malaysia.

Continuous investment in research and technical capacity building remains a top priority for the ministry. – Bernama