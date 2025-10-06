KUCHING: The Magistrate’s Court today fixed July 9 for the mention of the case involving a Bukit Aman traffic police personnel charged with causing the death of a man along Jalan Stephen Yong in April.

Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan allowed the application by police prosecuting officer Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin for the accused, Lance Corporal Genesis Nitchell David Reddy, 30.

Genesis was represented by lawyers Russel Lim and Brenden Ting from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

Earlier, the court was informed that the prosecution had yet to receive the ballistic report, chemical analysis on gunshot residue (GSR) and DNA, as well as the full post-mortem report of the deceased.

Genesis, 30, from Kampung Semaba, is charged with the murder of Muhammad Zaki Iderus, 34, who was fatally shot while inside a vehicle on April 26.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment for between 30 and 40 years, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

On May 7, the police officer was charged in court, but no plea was recorded as the murder charge falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

On April 26, Padawan police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi was reported as saying that two men had arrived at the Batu Kawa Police Station at around 5.30 am to report that their companion had been shot and was in the vehicle they were travelling in.

Following the report, six individuals, including the traffic police personnel, were remanded to assist with the investigation.