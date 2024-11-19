Cousin recalls Nur Arina’s excited moments before tragic incident

GERIK: The cousin of a woman who is feared to have drowned said the victim, Nur Arina Azizan, 20, was quite excited to return to her village this time around for leisure activities, including taking a dip and go down the river on a float during a picnic outing.

Norhaslinda Mohamad Yusuf, 36, said Nur Arina rarely had the chance to visit her hometown due to her busy work schedule, but this time she was determined to make the trip.

Nur Arina was feared drowned after being reported missing in Sungai Air Beruk, Jalan Padang Stang, Kampung Kerunai near here, last Sunday, while her mother Saripah Ahmad, 48, survived.

“I didn’t have the heart to say no to Nur Arina not to bathe in the river since she rarely returns to the village.

“She works in Penang and works part-time at a clothing boutique on weekends. She was not working this time because she wanted to spend time with her family in the village,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

Norhaslinda added that Nur Arina’s mother, Saripah Ahmad, 48, who was treated at Taiping Hospital, is at the incident site with her husband, Azizan Md Din, 60.

“My aunt (Saripah) is extremely sad but has accepted God’s will and hopes her daughter will be found soon. She is not allowed to see anyone for now, and even I have yet to see her.

“What we pray for is for Nur Arina to be found soon,” she said.

Meanwhile, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the search and rescue operation (SAR) for Nur Arina, which entered its third day, continued today with the search radius extended to Sungai Rui.

“The team conducted a SAR down Sungai Rui, which involved six JBPM boats, two Malaysian Civil Defence boats, a police boat, and five fishing boats that assisted in the search.

“We are also still using the Tracking Dog Unit (K9) service in this operation and will refine the search with other methods,“ he explained.

He said one of the difficulties faced by the team was the fast-flowing current of Sungai Rui, which was murky, making the search limited from a visual aspect. There were also many clumps of bamboo and palm trees where the victim might be stuck.