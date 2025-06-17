PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 vaccinations remain readily available across Malaysia, with 202 active vaccination centres nationwide and a remaining stockpile of 183,784 doses, according to the Health Ministry.

Between Feb 17 and May 18 this year, a total of 8,246 individuals were vaccinated, including 1,711 with comorbidities or weakened immune systems and 125 healthcare workers.

In a written response to theSun, the ministry said while Malaysia is no longer pushing mass vaccinations, efforts are still being directed toward protecting vulnerable groups from severe Covid-19 infections.

“Efforts remain active, as shown by recent weekly data where over 8,000 individuals, including many from high-risk categories, received vaccinations,” the ministry stated.

“This ensures ongoing safeguarding of those most susceptible in the community.”

It also clarified that there are no plans to roll out a new booster dose but stressed that Covid-19 vaccines are still available and recommended for high-risk individuals.

“The Health Ministry consistently advises high-risk groups to stay updated with their vaccinations to reduce the risk of severe illness.”

It said Covid-19 continues to be classified as a notifiable disease under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, requiring all public and private healthcare providers to report cases through the eNotification system.

These reports are tracked in real time to enable swift intervention, it added.

The Health Ministry also said the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre monitors media and public reports of potential outbreaks and verifies them before including them in official data.

“Risk communication campaigns via MySejahtera and social media platforms are ongoing, aimed at countering misinformation and keeping the public informed about new developments,“ it added.

Neighbouring countries such as Thailand and Singapore have recently seen a spike in Covid-19 cases, driven by the emergence of more infectious subvariants linked to the Omicron strain.

Between May 25 and 30, Thailand reported 65,880 new infections and three fatalities. In Singapore, estimated cases rose to 14,200 between April 27 and May 3, up from 11,100 the previous week, with 133 individuals requiring hospitalisation.

In Malaysia, Malacca saw a notable rise in infections, with a 20% increase in cases during Epidemiological Week 23 (June 1–7), recording 93 new infections.

Amid these rising cases, theSun spoke to Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira, who expressed concern over a shortage of healthcare personnel, warning that it could affect the quality and timeliness of patient care.

“Covid-19 still poses a serious risk, especially among the vulnerable. We must stay vigilant,” he said.

“We are confident that the Health Ministry and its agencies are taking appropriate steps to respond swiftly if cases rise again.”

On May 29, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad reported a 72% surge in Covid-19 cases during Epidemiological Week 21 (May 18–24), with 1,971 infections recorded – up from 1,145 the previous week.

“The Health Ministry continues to enhance Covid-19 surveillance to ensure early detection and rapid response to any increase in cases,” he stated in a post on X.

In a follow-up update on June 4, Dzulkefly revealed that the JN.1 subvariant is currently the most prevalent strain in Malaysia, accounting for 17% of detected cases.

Other notable variants include XEC (7.9%), KP.3 (5.2%), and both KP.3.1.1 and LB.1 at 3.2% each.

While the World Health Organisation has assessed the global risk from JN.1 as low, Dzulkefly cautioned that its high transmissibility could still lead to a rise in cases, particularly during colder seasons or in populations with low immunity.