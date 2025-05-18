SHAH ALAM: The COVID-19 infections in Selangor have declined significantly and remain under control, according to the state’s latest health data.

As of epidemiological week 19, cumulative cases for 2025 stand at 3,807. This is a sharp drop from 14,542 cases recorded during the same period last year.

In a statement today, State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said weekly cases had stayed below 100 since Week 12 or mid-March, with consistent downward trends.

She credited the state government’s preventive efforts, cooperation with the Selangor Health Department (JKNS) and strong public compliance for helping keep infections low, even as neighbouring countries report renewed surges.

Jamaliah urged continued caution, especially for high-risk groups such as older people and those with chronic conditions.

She said state authorities would keep monitoring the situation and ensure that the public health system remains on standby.

Her remarks came a day after Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the national government was watching regional developments closely, following rising case numbers in Thailand and Singapore.