Cultural parade in Teluk Intan held without permit - Perak police chief

IPOH: Police have confirmed that the parade at Dataran Menara Condong in Teluk Intan, which saw the participants waving China flags, was held without a permit.

Perak Police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris the cultural parade, which also involved a procession of decorated floats, took place from 8pm to 11.30pm yesterday , with approximately 400 spectators.

“Police have summoned the organisers to have their statements recorded and they will also be asked to submit the names of all their foreign participants, believed from China, to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

Azizi said they received the report on the incident from a local man a little after midnight yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 9 (1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for holding a parade without a police permit and Section 3(1) of the National Emblems Act 1949 for displaying a foreign national emblem in a public place.

Earlier today, the Guan Gong Cultural Association of Malaysia apologised to all Malaysians for the incident involving the waving of China flags during the International Guan Gong Cultural Festival parade in Teluk Intan last night.

Its chairman, Soon Boon Hua, said that the act of waving the flag of another country was never planned in the existing programme itinerary prepared by the organisers.

A video of a group of participants waving China flags during the parade near the Leaning Tower of Teluk Intan has gone viral on social media since yesterday.