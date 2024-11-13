Customs seize contraband cigarettes worth RM4.5m at KLIA, Port Klang

SEPANG: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized 5.82 million sticks of various brands of contraband white cigarettes, worth nearly RM4.48 million, in five separate operations in September and October.

Customs Central Zone assistant director-general, Norlela Ismail said that three of the operations took place in the Free Commercial Zone (FCZ) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), while the other two operations were conducted at West Port and a warehouse in Selat Klang Utama, Port Klang, Selangor.

She said that the total value of the seizures amounted to RM576,448, with an estimated after-duty value of RM3.89 million.

Sharing the chronology of the operations, Norlela said that the operation in West Port on Sept 27, involving a container, resulted in the seizure of 4.16 million sticks of white cigarettes, believed to be intended for import into the country. Additionally, 960,000 sticks of white cigarettes were seized from a warehouse on Oct 16.

“During the warehouse operation, we successfully detained a 38-year-old local man for investigation. The seized cigarettes were believed to have been stored temporarily at the warehouse before being dispatched to various locations across Peninsular Malaysia using a lorry transport company,“ she told a press conference here today.

Norlela said that on Oct 2 and 7, Customs officers conducted daily inspections on three cargo shipments at the Cargo Terminal Operator (CTO) in the Free Commercial Zone (FCZ) at KLIA, resulting in the seizure of 752,200 sticks of white cigarettes, believed to be intended for export to countries in Oceania and Europe.

“The modus operandi involved declaring the items on the invoices as chopping boards, cardboard boxes, shopping bags, and textiles, and using cargo delivery services for shipment.

“The contraband goods were being smuggled out along with packages containing old newspapers and blankets in an attempt to avoid detection by authorities,“ she said.

She added that the case at Port Klang is being investigated under Regulation 30(1) of the Free Zone Act 1990, while investigations at FCZ KLIA are being carried out under Section 135(1)(a) and Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, as well as Section 74(1)(a) of the Excise Act 1976.

Norlela also welcomed public cooperation to assist Customs in combating smuggling crimes, particularly those involving cigarettes, alcohol, fireworks, drugs, and vehicles.