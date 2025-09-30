Customs supports border agency takeover of entry point inspections

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has expressed full support for the government’s efforts to strengthen national security through enhanced border enforcement policies.

Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin confirmed the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency is taking over inspection functions at the country’s entry points.

She stated the gradual takeover began on January 1 at Rantau Panjang in Kelantan as the initial phase.

The second phase involving 21 additional entry points commenced on February 2 of this year.

Anis Rizana revealed Customs has transferred a total of 1,053 staffing warrants to the border agency during this transition.

This included eight officers at Rantau Panjang on January 1 and 1,045 officers at 21 entry points scheduled for October 1, 2025.

With this takeover, the border agency now bears full responsibility for conducting all inspection functions at border entry points.

These functions include checks on individual movements, vehicle inspections, and trade goods examinations previously handled by Customs.

Meanwhile, Customs will continue serving as Malaysia’s primary indirect tax collection agency across all land, sea, and air entry points.

The department will focus on its core responsibilities of tax assessment and revenue collection activities.

Anis Rizana stated the strengthened border agency role should enhance efforts to combat smuggling and cross-border crime more effectively.

This enhancement aims to safeguard public safety while preserving national sovereignty along Malaysia’s borders.

Customs remains optimistic that close cooperation with the border agency will ensure smooth goods clearance and individual movement.

Such collaboration should also contribute to higher national revenue collection and improved service quality at entry points.

In a separate statement, the border agency expressed confidence that Customs support would strengthen its entry point functions.

The agency specifically acknowledged the significance of transferring 1,045 Customs officers beginning October 1.

It committed to continuing enhancement of enforcement, control, and security measures at all Malaysian entry points.

The border agency looks forward to stronger cooperation with Customs in realising government aspirations for border security.

This partnership aims to secure the nation’s borders for the wellbeing of all Malaysian citizens. – Bernama