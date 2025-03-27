KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed the National Cyber ​​Security Agency (NACSA) and the National Security Council (MKN) to work closely with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) following the cyber attack on MAHB’s digital system.

The Prime Minister’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said the Prime Minister stressed that cooperation between government and industry teams must work hand in hand so that the ability to protect the country’s critical infrastructure from any threats is at a high level.

The incident also shows the need of local capabilities to be at full alert to handle cyber security incidents.

“The capacity and competence of local experts must continue to be strengthened so that dependence on foreign parties in managing the country’s critical systems is minimised.

“The readiness of local experts in dealing with any cyber security incident will continue to be a priority for the MADANI Government. This is a guarantee to keep the confidence of people and investors in the country,“ he said.

Tunku Nashrul said this at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing which was broadcast live on Facebook page of Anwar Ibrahim and PMO Malaysia today.

He said the Prime Minister also reminded all parties not to spread unverified information and only refer to official sources for the latest developments on the case.

The Prime Minister previously revealed that MAHB’s digital system had been attacked recently with hackers demanding a payment of USD10 million.

However, Anwar said the government would not bow to the threat, besides stating the need to improve the country’s system with additional funds for several agencies including the Royal Malaysian Police and Bank Negara Malaysia.