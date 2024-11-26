KUALA LUMPUR: Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said no single entity can address the multifaceted cyber security challenges faced today.

He said that the threats are often complex and evolve at a pace that demands collective action, which calls for collaborative efforts between the industry and the government.

“Government agencies like CyberSecurity Malaysia bring crucial technical expertise to the table, providing services that ensure our digital platforms, infrastructure and applications align with global standards while addressing local needs.

“On the other hand, industry partners like MyOri Services are at the forefront of technological innovation, bringing agility, creativity and specialised solutions that can be rapidly adapted to emerging challenges,“ he said in his speech before witnessing the signing ceremony of a collaboration agreement between CyberSecurity Malaysia and MyORI Services here today.

The agreement was signed by the chief executive officers of CyberSecurity Malaysia and MyORI Services, Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab and Ling Ken Ji respectively.

Gobind said that through the collaboration, the MyORI SmartSecure platform now has the required cyber security certification, enabling its adoption across multiple ministries and government agencies.

He said this not only ensures a secure digital platform but also builds a culture of trust and accountability in the marketplace.

“For consumers, this partnership means greater assurance of product authenticity and safety, while for businesses, it provides tools to comply with regulatory requirements and enhance their competitiveness.

“For the nation, it represents a significant leap forward in creating a secure, transparent and resilient digital ecosystem,“ he added.

The agreement also enables independent validation and certification of the SmartSecure platform under CyberSecurity Malaysia’s Malaysian Common Criteria (MyCC) scheme, as well as joint participation in official programmes, seminars and industry engagement events.

