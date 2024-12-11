Cyber999 records 5,181 cybersecurity incidents from January to October this year

IPOH: A total of 5,181 cyber security incidents were recorded by CyberSecurity Malaysia’s Cyber Incident Response Centre (Cyber999) from January to October this year.

CyberSecurity Malaysia chief technology officer Wan Roshaimi Wan Abdullah said the highest number of incidents recorded were online fraud, with 3,483 cases, followed by content-related issues with 480 cases, and malicious code with 403 cases.

He added that on average, the agency receives about 500 cases monthly.

“Fraud cases, including online shopping scams and love scams, make up the highest number of incidents reported.

“All the cases we receive involve online users, and this threat has a significant impact on the country, with losses amounting to millions of ringgit,” he told a press conference today.

Earlier, State Communications, Multimedia, and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi, representing Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, officiated the opening ceremony of the state-level National Anti-Scam Tour at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azlan said that, according to police statistics, 6,619 commercial crime cases were recorded in Perak between January and July 2024, resulting in losses exceeding RM68.5 million.

“Online fraud continues to be a major issue. During the same period, a total of 1,407 cases of online fraud were reported in Perak, with losses amounting to over RM55.3 million,” he said.