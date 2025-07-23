Sarawak Bomba reports 5 hotspots, boosts AI for haze fight

KUCHING: The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has identified five hotspots across the state, which are likely contributing to hazy conditions exacerbated by persistent hot and dry weather.

According to Sarawak Bomba director Jamri Masran, fire stations in the affected divisions are currently on high alert and conducting close monitoring.

Jamri, speaking to reporters after officiating at the Sarawak Bomba monthly assembly at Lopeng fire station today, listed the identified hotspots: Kampung Selarat in Lundu (Kuching), Kampung Lachau Jinggau (Sri Aman), Rumah Pilai (Sibu), Lusong Laku (Kapit), and Long Tuyuk (Limbang).

He confirmed that all personnel in these divisions have been mobilised to monitor the affected areas and implement proactive measures to mitigate any potential fire risks. Notably, for the Limbang hotspot, the Lutong fire and rescue station, although outside Miri’s immediate vicinity, has been assigned to maintain continuous observation.

Jamri emphasised that Bomba maintains a state of preparedness throughout the year, not solely during dry spells or haze periods.

This year-round readiness is crucial due to the increasingly unpredictable nature of current weather patterns. “The weather nowadays is very inconsistent – one moment it’s scorching hot, the next it’s raining, which makes early prediction and planning a challenge,“ he explained.

In his speech at the assembly, Jamri also discussed Bomba’s ongoing efforts to advance its integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), aligning with the rapid pace of global technological developments. He stated that AI implementation within the department is a strategic initiative poised to transform operational processes and significantly enhance organizational efficiency.

“AI offers faster and more effective data processing capabilities compared to conventional methods, enabling the department to make more accurate decisions based on complex and extensive data analysis,“ Jamri remarked. He cited examples like Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Machine Learning, which can now perform many repetitive and labor-intensive tasks more efficiently and without error. “For instance, fire safety plan processing can now be completed within a day compared to the previous time frame of 14 days,“ he highlighted.

Jamri also touched on a directive concerning the Prohibition on Making Public Statements under Subregulation 19(1) of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U. (A) 395/1993]. He reiterated that public officers are prohibited from making any public statements that could tarnish or discredit the government’s image.

“Public officers are not allowed to make any comments that highlight the weaknesses of any government policy, plan or decision, or circulate any such statements or remarks whether made by themselves or others,“ he clarified. He underscored the government’s commitment to optimizing communication media, especially social media, to ensure transparent and responsible dissemination of information regarding government policies.

“Social media is a vital platform for enabling government agencies to communicate swiftly and effectively with the public and stakeholders, enhancing the delivery of government services,“ he added. Jamri urged all Sarawak Bomba personnel to exercise prudence when making statements, comments, or posts, advising them to “refrain from spreading false information, inciting remarks, slander, provocation, or any claims that cannot be verified.”

During the same event, Jamri presented certificates of appreciation to several Bomba officers, strategic partners, agencies, and media representatives, acknowledging their continuous support, dedication, and collaboration with the department.

Among the notable attendees were Sarawak Regional Air Base commander Asst Fire Commr Sofian Ahmed@Ibrahim, Fire Safety Division deputy director Senior Fire Supt Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee, and Zone 6 Miri Fire chief Senior Fire Supt Ismaidi Ismail.