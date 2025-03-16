SHAH ALAM: DAP remains a loyal ally and will continue to support and uphold the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister, said DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng.

He said that this commitment is unquestionable, having been demonstrated for years, from the era of Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang as the party’s secretary-general to the current leadership under Anthony Loke.

“I want to stress once again that DAP is a loyal ally to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and our support remains unwavering.

“DAP is proud to have played a role in helping Datuk Seri Anwar become Prime Minister, and we will continue to offer our support. Let us stand together and congratulate the Prime Minister on his success,“ he said.

Lim said this in his opening speech at the 18th DAP National Congress at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Section 15, here today, which was also attended by Anwar, who is the chairman of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke; PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail; Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu; UPKO president Datuk Ewon Benedick; and PKR vice-president Senator K. Saraswathy.

Meanwhile, Lim praised the institutional and political reforms resulting from the efforts of the Prime Minister and the Unity Government this year.

He expressed hope that economic reforms would also be prioritised and expedited as a way to repay the trust voters have placed in PH, ultimately making Malaysia a better nation for future generations.

Regarding the DAP congress, Lim highlighted that a total of 4,203 delegates from across the country attended, marking the largest turnout in the party’s 59-year history.

“We are here today to elect a new leader for the DAP. For the first time, due to the overwhelming number of delegates, we are not allowing observers or ordinary members to attend this congress,“ he said.

“This year’s congress has attracted significant media attention due to the election of new leadership. Winning or losing is a natural part of any contest, and we must place our faith in wisdom,” he said.

The DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) election took place at 10 am, with 70 candidates vying for 30 seats on the committee.

The DAP CEC is the party’s highest decision-making body, responsible for setting its direction, formulating policies, enforcing the party’s constitution, and taking necessary actions in line with it.

The CEC comprises 30 members, democratically elected by branch delegates during the party’s National Congress. These members have the authority to co-opt 10 additional members. The CEC members will then elect the party’s office bearers, led by the secretary-general.