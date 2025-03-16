SHAH ALAM: DAP today hoped that the government would amend the Federal Constitution within the next two years to limit the tenure of the Prime Minister to 10 years.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said that the move would be part of the broader reform agenda that needs to be implemented.

He also reaffirmed that DAP will continue to support and nominate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Prime Ministerial candidate if the coalition returns to power after the 16th General Election (GE16).

“Regardless of the political configuration after GE16, DAP remains steadfast in its stance that the Prime Minister representing Pakatan Harapan must be Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. There is no other candidate,” he said in his policy speech at the 18th DAP National Congress at the Ideal Convention Centre here today.

Loke said that Anwar is a democratic leader who is always willing to listen and consider every issue fairly, provided it is presented with strong and convincing arguments.

He referred to the time when the party proposed an amendment to the Federal Constitution to prevent foundling babies from automatically receiving citizenship.

Loke acknowledged that the issue initially faced heavy criticism for being seen as inhumane.

Following that, he said, the matter was brought to the DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, where all DAP MPs were given the freedom to vote.

“As a result, only four MPs supported the amendment, while the majority opposed it. I respected their decision and raised the issue with the Prime Minister for further consideration, as many of our MPs disagreed with the proposal.

“Following this, the government decided to review the matter,” he said.

Loke also dismissed claims that DAP had become hesitant to speak out on various issues since joining the government, calling such accusations baseless.

“As part of the government, DAP has to negotiate over an issue rationally through dialogues and meetings to find a solution.

“If we just speak up and state our stance, but there is no solution, what is the point? Of course, we will still speak up. There is no issue that we cannot resolve. Any polemics that arise, we bring to the attention of the Prime Minister and he will raise them at the weekly Cabinet meeting,” he said.

Loke, who is the Minister of Transport, stressed that DAP must be fair to the Prime Minister because he is the captain of the Unity Government formed by various party coalitions, including Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“He is the captain, and we must understand that we are on the same ship now. If we put pressure on him every day, he will faint, what will happen? There is a way.

“DAP is not afraid to speak up, but we speak strategically, politely and cleverly. The Prime Minister manages 19 parties in the government, so we need to be fair to him,” he added.