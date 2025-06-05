PUTRAJAYA: The National Unity Advisory Council (MPPN) Meeting No. 1/2025 today agreed that integrated action and inter-agency collaboration must be effectively mobilised to address 3R (religion, race, and royalty) issues efficiently.

In tackling challenges related to 3R sentiments, the Alert, Sensitive, Engagement and Control approach will serve as the main strategy in managing sensitive issues in Malaysia.

The MPPN also discussed a study on unity issues from the security aspect, presented by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), which revealed 44 3R-related cases reported between January and April 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the MPPN chairman, in a statement after the meeting, emphasised the importance of taking firm and effective action against provocation and racial sentiment on social media.

He also called on enforcement agencies such as the PDRM, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and others to act swiftly, while urging all government agencies to work together comprehensively to safeguard the country’s harmony and unity.

Meanwhile, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, in the same statement, said his ministry would organise the Persidangan Pembinaan Negara Bangsa MADANI (MADANI Nation-Building Conference) in June.

He said that the conference would provide a national platform for discussing approaches, strategies, and policies aimed at strengthening a united and progressive Malaysia based on MADANI values.

During the same meeting, the National Service Training Department presented on the re-implementation of the National Service Training Programme (PLKN), which would involve citizens aged 17 to 35 years under a new concept based on the National Service Training Act, Security White Paper, National Unity Policy, and National Community Policy.

The government had earlier decided that the basic PLKN 3.0 training at public universities, polytechnics, and teacher education institutes would commence with the intake of students for the 2026/2027 academic session.