PETALING JAYA: Authorities forced the closure of two entertainment establishments over the weekend due to licensing violations during a coordinated enforcement sweep.

The multi-agency operation, known as Op KL Strike Force, took place on Saturday and involved several enforcement bodies including Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), local police, the National Anti-Drug Agency, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi), and immigration officials.

Through a Facebook post, DBKL announced that their investigation found one venue operating entertainment services without proper authorisation, while the second establishment had not yet completed its licensing application process.

City Hall officers confiscated equipment and materials related to the entertainment operations at both locations following their assessment.

The enforcement action extended beyond licensing issues, with immigration authorities apprehending 27 foreign nationals during the same sweep.

Additionally, drug enforcement officers detained 19 individuals who failed narcotics screening tests.

Religious authorities also took action, with Jawi serving notices to 10 people requiring them to provide testimony under religious law provisions for the Federal Territories.