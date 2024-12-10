PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has issued a 14-day notices to five premises owners in Jalan Imbi to remove billboards that violate the Advertisement Bylaws (WP) 1982 by marginalising Bahasa Malaysia.

In a statement, DBKL said its officers found that these premises prioritised other languages over Bahasa Malaysia on their billboards during an inspection.

“Despite the rules being in place for a long time, some premises in Bukit Bintang still seem to ignore or feign ignorance of the importance of Bahasa Malaysia.

“It appears they prioritised displaying other languages.

“No problem — DBKL stepped in, issuing a compound and an Enforcement Notice. The premises owners now have 14 days to remove the ads, or further action will be taken,“ the city council explained on Facebook.

DBKL plans to maintain regular monitoring to ensure other businesses comply with the regulations and avoid similar oversights in the future.

The public is also encouraged to report any non-compliant billboards through the official DBKL complaint portal at https://adukl.dbkl.gov.my/.