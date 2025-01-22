KOTA TINGGI: A 62-year-old nanny pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of abusing a nine-month-old boy, which led to his death recently.

Chia Muy Hoong was charged as the person having the care of the child to have ill-treated the baby boy causing him to be injured on the back of the head and die.

She was alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Taman Intan Jaya, Mersing, between Dec 6, 2024, and Jan 12 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than 20 years or both and is subject to a good behaviour bond and community service upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Khairuddin Khalid requested bail of RM20,000 with one surety against Chia and for her to report to the nearest police station and not to intimidate witnesses.

Lawyer Amy Law Siew Tin, representing the nanny, requested a low bail as Chia, who has been working as a nanny for 20 years, has to support a husband who is a disabled person (PwD).

Judge Hayda Faridzal Abu Hassan then set bail at RM5,000 with one surety and also ordered Chia to report herself at the Mersing police station once a month and to not intimidate witnesses.

She also set Feb 24 for mention.

Last Thursday, it was reported that a baby boy died after receiving treatment for two days at Sultan Ismail Hospital, Johor Bahru, due to injuries, including bleeding in the head, suspected of being abused by his nanny at a house in Mersing.