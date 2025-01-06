Decade-long wait ends for buyers of abandoned Simpang Renggam housing project

JOHOR BAHRU: After more than a decade of waiting, buyers of the abandoned housing project in Taman Permata Layang, Simpang Renggam, Johor, have finally received their Eligibility Certificate for Home Ownership (SLMR).

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said he had the honour of personally handing over the certificates to the buyers of the project, which comprises 47 units of affordable homes priced from RM42,000 each.

“This project is especially close to my heart as it is located in my own constituency of Simpang Renggam, and I have been championing it since I first became an elected representative.

“Resolving the issue was no easy task — it required on-the-ground efforts, careful planning, and close collaboration between various agencies,” he shared in a Facebook post today.

Onn Hafiz expressed hope that this achievement would serve as a stepping stone towards resolving other abandoned housing projects across Johor.

He added that the state government remains committed to addressing sick and abandoned projects to prevent similar issues in the future.

He also thanked Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, the Johor Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ), the South East Johor Development Authority (KEJORA), the Kluang District Office, and the Simpang Renggam District Council for their contributions in making the project a success.