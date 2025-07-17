“Fresh grads, this is how you apply” - HR praises M’sian’s job application email

A Malaysian recruiter’s post has gone viral after he shared what he described as a “proper job application email,” urging fresh graduates to take note.

In a Threads post, user kir.ridzuan uploaded a blurred screenshot of the applicant’s email, which featured a concise introduction, a clear outline of qualifications, and the applicant’s resume neatly attached.

The applicant shared details such as his three years of experience as a Support Service Engineer, educational background, current location, notice period, and languages spoken.

In his caption, the recruiter wrote:

“Fresh grads, this is how you send a job application email. Not like those sloppy ones I keep receiving. I’m so annoyed.”

The post quickly gained traction as netizens weighed in with their own thoughts on the email format and the recruiter’s feedback.

teh_o_suam commented: “Don’t be too harsh, boss. Fresh grads aren’t used to highlighting key points like this. For a service engineer position, this format is fine — straight to the point, no long sentences. But if it’s for an admin or proposal role, it may not work as well because those require stronger writing skills.”

Some, however, felt that the applicant’s email still had room for improvement.

areripelmy shared: “For me, the context is okay. Maybe he should improve since he already has 3 years of experience. If he were a fresh grad, I’d understand. But for someone with experience, I expect more. Still, keep it up and always strive to improve.”

Meanwhile, durrahindaeyo, who frequently reviews job applications, praised the effort: “I receive job application emails every day, and this one warms my heart. Hope you land your dream job.”