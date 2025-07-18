Elderly man feared fallen into Sungai Muar from bridge in Tangkak

TANGKAK: A 62-year-old man is feared to have fallen into Sungai Muar from a bridge along Jalan Panchor-Grisek earlier today.

Tangkak police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib confirmed that authorities received a report at 8.54 am from the victim’s son, who was unable to contact his father. The elderly man had left his home in Kampung Parit Tunggul, Kundang Ulu, around 6 am, wearing a short-sleeved checkered shirt and a blue kain pelikat.

Roslan stated, “The victim drove off in a grey Mazda CX-5, which a member of the public later found.” A call to the man’s mobile phone was answered by the individual who discovered the vehicle, raising concerns that he may have fallen into the river.

A search and rescue operation was launched involving the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, and local villagers. As of 9 pm, the victim has not been located.

Roslan added, “The case is investigated as a missing person. The public is advised against speculating on the incident.” - Bernama