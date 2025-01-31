Defamation suit: IGP files contempt proceedings against Papagomo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has filed an application to initiate committal proceedings against blogger Papagomo, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris.

The application concerns the RM3 million defamation lawsuit filed by Razarudin as the plaintiff, against Wan Muhammad Azri, which also involves Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to an ex-parte notice of application filed at the High Court here on Jan 24, the plaintiff is seeking a committal order against the defendant for contempt of court after failing to comply with an injunction order issued on Jan 10 by posting content about Razarudin on the social media.

The plaintiff claimed that on Jan 14, the defendant conducted a live broadcast on his social media accounts - YouTube (Sir Azri), TikTok (Azri Brotherhood), and X (Sir Azri) at 10 pm - where he allegedly published, posted, or made comments or references containing defamatory statements against the plaintiff in his capacity as the IGP.

Razarudin also said that on Jan 15, the defendant published, posted, or caused the publication of an edited image of the plaintiff appearing as an Imam or Tok Kadi on his Telegram account (Sir Azri) with the caption ‘Datuk Nikah Kahwin.’

On Jan 10, the High Court issued an injunction prohibiting Wan Muhammad Azri or his representatives from publishing or posting defamatory statements against Razarudin on all social media platforms pending the disposal of the suit.

The court also issued an injunction prohibiting and preventing Wan Muhammad Azri or his representatives from publishing or causing the re-publishing of statements, videos, status and comments or any form of reference to the plaintiff.

The statements, videos, status and comments are about Razarudin’s position as IGP and in his personal capacity in writing and verbally either online on social media platforms or through short messaging applications such as Telegram and WhatsApp.

Wan Muhammad Azri was also ordered to withdraw, take down and delete the publication of his video broadcasts on Youtube, Tiktok, Facebook, Telegram and X dated Dec 14, 15, 20 and 22 last year which contained defamatory statements against Razarudin.

Meanwhile, lawyer Raam Kumar, representing Razarudin, confirmed the application for committal proceedings.

He said it will be heard before Judicial Commissioner Gan Techiong on Feb 10.

“If the court grants the committal proceedings, we will serve the notice of application to the defendant,” he said when contacted by reporters.