Dengue cases decrease in ME44, one fatality reported

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue fever cases decreased to 1,346 in the 44th Epidemiological Week (ME44) from Oct 27 to Nov 2, compared to 1,521 cases recorded the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said one death from dengue fever complications was also reported during the week.

“The cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported up to ME44 is 111,250, with 102 fatalities, compared to 100,936 cases and 78 deaths during the same period in 2023,” he said in a statement today.

He added that 27 hotspot localities were reported, down from 38 the previous week.

Of these, 14 were in Selangor, four each in Negeri Sembilan and Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, two in Perak and one each in Sabah, Penang and Kelantan.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said that although there has been a decline in dengue cases, the public should remain vigilant as the Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the northeast monsoon, expected to begin in early November and continue until March 25.

“During the monsoon season, increased rainfall is anticipated, potentially creating more stagnant water areas conducive for Aedes mosquito breeding.

“Therefore, it is crucial for the public to consistently take preventive measures such as cleaning their surroundings and ensuring no containers or areas hold stagnant water.