Dengue cases increase in ME45, two deaths reported - Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue fever cases rose to 1,583 in the 45th Epidemiological Week (ME45) from Nov 3 to 9, compared to 1,346 cases the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said two deaths due to complications from dengue fever were also recorded during the period, an increase from one case the prior week.

“Cumulatively, the number of dengue fever cases stands at 112,833, with 104 deaths, compared to 103,371 cases and 80 deaths during the same period in 2023,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said that 39 active hotspot localities were recorded in ME45, up from 27 reported the week before.

Of the total, he said 25 were in Selangor, five in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, four in Negeri Sembilan, two in Penang and Sabah and one in Perak.

Following the rise in deaths from dengue, Dr Muhammad Radzi urged the public to seek early treatment at any health facility if they experienced symptoms of dengue fever.

He said the the symptoms to watch out for were sudden fever, muscle or joint pain, headache, and pain behind the eyes, while warning signs of complications included persistent vomiting, abdominal pain, extreme fatigue, bleeding nose, blood in your vomit, and difficulty breathing.

“A delay in seeking early treatment increases the risk of death. The MOH hopes that, with the commitment of all parties, the number of deaths from dengue complications will be reduced. No Aedes, no dengue,” he said.