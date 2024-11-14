Deputy mudir pleads not guilty to teaching without accreditation

REMBAU: A deputy mudir (administrator) of a madrasah pleaded not guilty in the Syariah Lower Court, here, today, to charges of teaching without accreditation in that religious institution.

Muhammad Ghazalyi Othman, 54, made the plea after the charges were read to him before Judge Nurul Fadhlina Che Daud.

According to the charges, Muhammad Ghazalyi allegedly taught at a madrasah in Kampung Senama Hilir, in Rembau, without obtaining a teaching certificate from the Credentials Committee, established under the Administration of the Religion of Islam Enactment (Negeri Sembilan) 2003, between late 2022 and September of this year.

The charges, framed under Section 53 of the Syariah Criminal (Negeri Sembilan) Enactment 1992 (Amendment 2019), pertain to teaching religion without proper certification. If found guilty, it carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine not exceeding RM3,000, or both.

Senior syarie prosecutor Zarul Izham Jaapar appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court granted bail of RM2,500 in two sureties registered in Negeri Sembilan, and set Jan 16 for remention.

Two days ago, Muhammad Ghazalyi pleaded not guilty in the Seremban Syariah High Court to charges of reciting Aurad Muhammadiah dhikr, which is deemed contrary to Syariah law, at the same location and during the same period.

He was charged under Section 52 of the Syariah Criminal (Negeri Sembilan) Enactment 1992, which carries a penalty of up to RM5,000 in fines, a maximum imprisonment of three years, or both, upon conviction.